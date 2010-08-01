Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Greetings and a Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Salt Lake City Posts 1 Greetings and a Question Greetings from sunny Salt Lake City. I grew up in a family with a boat (classic old Johnson SeaHorse 35 HP motor - fantastic way to spend a week's vacation, swearing at that engine). I haven't had a watercraft other than a canoe or kayak since then. My wife and I just bought an '03 Yamaha FX140 (not the HO model), for evenings and Saturdays on the local reservoirs. It's immaculate, although the low hours (130) are worrisome, so I'm sure there'll be a voyage of discovery. Started it up and it ran fine (other than - surprise - a dead battery), the bilge is clean enough to eat off, and the PO's garage makes my OCD look like nothing. I think it'll be a good boat for us.



One question: on the bow of the boat, it appears it ran into something, sharp and pointed. While the hull isn't pierced, there's a definite hole there; the material is flexible, like compromised fiberglass. Is fiberglass the best repair method or is there something better for these composite hulls?



Thanks! Hoping yesterday doesn't end up the second happiest day of my life, LOL... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules