Places/People to ride with NJ/NY/CONN/PA
Hey guys it's been yrs since I rode/owned a Sea Doo. Last race was in 2006, and sold my 96XP in 2009.
I recently purchased a 97.5 GSXL Grey Ghost with 87.5 hrs. She was in storage since 2011. She fired right up and in near mint condition. Anyway, I will be taking a Nursing Contract in East Rutherford/Hackensack area. Starts 8/7/17. Super excited to go and it's TOO HOT down here to ride. Our Gulf water is piss warm!!
I'd like to know where I can ride, wave jump, etc. I do not know anyone where my company is placing me- will be up there for 13 wks. I will need to find out about a rider's license/boating certificate or boat course to be legal to ride on the NJ waterways. You do not need one here in FL. lol.
I do not mind driving within the vicinity of where I'm staying. Looking to meet fellow riders!
Thanks in advance.
-Frank
