Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Places/People to ride with NJ/NY/CONN/PA #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location NJ Age 44 Posts 5 Places/People to ride with NJ/NY/CONN/PA Hey guys it's been yrs since I rode/owned a Sea Doo. Last race was in 2006, and sold my 96XP in 2009.

I recently purchased a 97.5 GSXL Grey Ghost with 87.5 hrs. She was in storage since 2011. She fired right up and in near mint condition. Anyway, I will be taking a Nursing Contract in East Rutherford/Hackensack area. Starts 8/7/17. Super excited to go and it's TOO HOT down here to ride. Our Gulf water is piss warm!!

I'd like to know where I can ride, wave jump, etc. I do not know anyone where my company is placing me- will be up there for 13 wks. I will need to find out about a rider's license/boating certificate or boat course to be legal to ride on the NJ waterways. You do not need one here in FL. lol.

I do not mind driving within the vicinity of where I'm staying. Looking to meet fellow riders!

Thanks in advance.

-Frank Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules