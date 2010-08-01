pxctoday

  Today, 01:32 PM
    bschemers
    2004 XP di simple question

    I restored this disaster of a boat over the winter. The motor was blown up and already half disassembled. There are three holes below the bond line on the left side. One is the water pisser that comes from the exhaust manifold by the throttle body. Another one is the fuel tank breather.
    This is where the question comes in. The third hole. I assume it is for a battery vent but I can not find anything that calls this out and want to make sure I did not miss anything before putting it in the water. I am using a sealed battery so if I am correct, I won't be using this hole.

    Thanks,
  Today, 01:49 PM
    Cliff
    Re: 2004 XP di simple question

    You're most likely correct that the last hole is for a battery vent hose line.

    My '96 GSX has a hose that runs from the rear (battery tray) to the front under the bond line.

    I also use a sealed battery and don't connect the vent line. But my line is in place.

    So to say that is for the battery vent line. I believe you are correct.


  Today, 02:24 PM
    bschemers
    Re: 2004 XP di simple question

    Thank you for the quick response.
  Today, 02:27 PM
    Cliff
    Re: 2004 XP di simple question

    I hope this helps!


