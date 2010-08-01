Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2004 XP di simple question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Highland, Michigan Age 52 Posts 3 2004 XP di simple question I restored this disaster of a boat over the winter. The motor was blown up and already half disassembled. There are three holes below the bond line on the left side. One is the water pisser that comes from the exhaust manifold by the throttle body. Another one is the fuel tank breather.

This is where the question comes in. The third hole. I assume it is for a battery vent but I can not find anything that calls this out and want to make sure I did not miss anything before putting it in the water. I am using a sealed battery so if I am correct, I won't be using this hole.



Thanks, #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,986 Re: 2004 XP di simple question You're most likely correct that the last hole is for a battery vent hose line.



My '96 GSX has a hose that runs from the rear (battery tray) to the front under the bond line.



I also use a sealed battery and don't connect the vent line. But my line is in place.



So to say that is for the battery vent line. I believe you are correct.





Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Highland, Michigan Age 52 Posts 3 Re: 2004 XP di simple question Thank you for the quick response. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,986 Re: 2004 XP di simple question I hope this helps!





