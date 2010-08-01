I restored this disaster of a boat over the winter. The motor was blown up and already half disassembled. There are three holes below the bond line on the left side. One is the water pisser that comes from the exhaust manifold by the throttle body. Another one is the fuel tank breather.
This is where the question comes in. The third hole. I assume it is for a battery vent but I can not find anything that calls this out and want to make sure I did not miss anything before putting it in the water. I am using a sealed battery so if I am correct, I won't be using this hole.
Thanks,