1100 Trouble



I am hoping some of you could provide maybe a little wisdom with some issues I am having with my 1100...



I am running 46 SBN carbs (I don't have any jetting specs on hand unfortunately). Stock bore. Stock reeds. ADA head with 30cc domes (if memory serves me correct), dual cooling, and dried out exhaust. My ski was running good and the plug color was near perfect. I ran it several weeks ago and all seemed to be fine. I let my brother ride it the same day and he said it was running a little funny but I didn't think much of it (he was the last one to ride it - stupid me). So I got home, flushed the ski and put it in the garage and didn't think much more about it.



I took the ski out this past weekend and it was running awful right off the bat. I pulled the ski in and pulled off the head. The tops of the front two pistons looked good and the third piston (closest to the bulk head) as well as the dome and spark plug were ashy and white. I found some strange metal fragments on the gasket and could see some minor pitting on the top of the piston.



*it should be noted that I had tested the compression prior to pulling the head and all cylinders were in the 120psi area*



Needless to say, that was the end of that day. So after I got home, I tore the motor and there was some serious scoring on the piston skirt as well as some slight chipping at the base of the piston skirt. The crank has also has some rust on it due to water that must have leaked in from the blown head gasket. It looks like the cylinder walls are still clean thankfully. There are some remnants of the piston skirt on the cylinder walls but all of it looks superficial with no deep scores.



So what I am really wondering is where the problem started. Did it stem from a blown head gasket and go south from there? And if so, this would be the second head gasket that has blown in a relatively short time span. Since I am not running any crazy compression what could be the cause of the blown head gaskets? Also, could the head gasket have been leaking without causing a significant decrease in performance so I didn't notice it? Could the head be slightly warped causing the blown gaskets? Or do I just suck as a mechanic ? Anyway, I hope the post makes sense. If I can clarify further, please let me know. Any help or input is appreciated!!!



