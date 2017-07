Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Question: Small Pin Cyl Mark #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Posts 101 Question: Small Pin Cyl Mark Can't tell if this is an unmarked SP cylinder or there was a mark here at one time. What do you all think? This came off an X2 I parted out with a ton of Ocean Pro and Westcoast parts.









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX - Not stock - White/ Red

1991 Kawasaki 650 SX - Stock - White/ Blue #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 771 Re: Question: Small Pin Cyl Mark How many intake manifold studs? Measure from the top of the cylinder to the top of the exhaust port aswell. Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 01:26 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 2strokesmoke Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

