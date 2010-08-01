pxctoday

Thread: 93 no start

  Today, 11:45 AM #1
    fiestcr
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    calhoun, ga
    Posts
    114

    93 no start

    Last time i took it out i had to be towed in. would crank then run, and then die.
    I got it to crank in drive way when i go home and then a few days after that. the switch had been going bad. I had to mod my lanyard with zip ties to give it some more height to get the ski running. Now when i go to hit I get nothing at all. No life!
    I guess the switch has finally bit the bullet?

    If it had does the factory have a plug somewhere, or do you have to splice and dice the new one? I havent got that far to look into it. We keep hitting temps with heat index near 100 her in GA every day so i havent been out side looking to work on it.

    Your thoughts?
  Today, 11:51 AM #2
    550/440
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home 550/440's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Location
    Arizona!!!
    Posts
    4,882

    Re: 93 no start

    Quote Originally Posted by fiestcr View Post
    Last time i took it out i had to be towed in. would crank then run, and then die.
    I got it to crank in drive way when i go home and then a few days after that. the switch had been going bad. I had to mod my lanyard with zip ties to give it some more height to get the ski running. Now when i go to hit I get nothing at all. No life!
    I guess the switch has finally bit the bullet?

    If it had does the factory have a plug somewhere, or do you have to splice and dice the new one? I havent got that far to look into it. We keep hitting temps with heat index near 100 her in GA every day so i havent been out side looking to work on it.

    Your thoughts?
    They do have a nice plug, it is very easy to change them.

  Today, 11:51 AM #3
    550/440
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home 550/440's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Location
    Arizona!!!
    Posts
    4,882

    Re: 93 no start

    What kind of 93 is it? I have a few extra start-and-stop switches. But they have different lengths of wiring.

  Today, 12:33 PM #4
    fiestcr
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    calhoun, ga
    Posts
    114

    Re: 93 no start

    its a 93 WB1
  Today, 01:08 PM #5
    550/440
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home 550/440's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Location
    Arizona!!!
    Posts
    4,882

    Re: 93 no start

    I've got a switch for that, $45 shipped.

  Today, 01:20 PM #6
    fiestcr
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    calhoun, ga
    Posts
    114

    Re: 93 no start

    i guess it works pretty good?
  Today, 01:25 PM #7
    550/440
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home 550/440's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Location
    Arizona!!!
    Posts
    4,882

    Re: 93 no start

    Works perfect.

  Today, 01:28 PM #8
    fiestcr
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    calhoun, ga
    Posts
    114

    Re: 93 no start

    ok check your PM's
  Today, 01:31 PM #9
    550/440
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home 550/440's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Location
    Arizona!!!
    Posts
    4,882

    Re: 93 no start

    Replied. Thanks.

