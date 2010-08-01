Thread: 93 no start

Last time i took it out i had to be towed in. would crank then run, and then die.
I got it to crank in drive way when i go home and then a few days after that. the switch had been going bad. I had to mod my lanyard with zip ties to give it some more height to get the ski running. Now when i go to hit I get nothing at all. No life!
I guess the switch has finally bit the bullet?
If it had does the factory have a plug somewhere, or do you have to splice and dice the new one? I havent got that far to look into it. We keep hitting temps with heat index near 100 her in GA every day so i havent been out side looking to work on it.
Your thoughts?