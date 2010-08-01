Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: 93 no start #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location calhoun, ga Posts 114 93 no start Last time i took it out i had to be towed in. would crank then run, and then die.

I got it to crank in drive way when i go home and then a few days after that. the switch had been going bad. I had to mod my lanyard with zip ties to give it some more height to get the ski running. Now when i go to hit I get nothing at all. No life!

I guess the switch has finally bit the bullet?



If it had does the factory have a plug somewhere, or do you have to splice and dice the new one? I havent got that far to look into it. We keep hitting temps with heat index near 100 her in GA every day so i havent been out side looking to work on it.



Your thoughts? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2009 Location Arizona!!! Posts 4,882 Re: 93 no start Originally Posted by fiestcr Originally Posted by Last time i took it out i had to be towed in. would crank then run, and then die.

I got it to crank in drive way when i go home and then a few days after that. the switch had been going bad. I had to mod my lanyard with zip ties to give it some more height to get the ski running. Now when i go to hit I get nothing at all. No life!

I guess the switch has finally bit the bullet?



If it had does the factory have a plug somewhere, or do you have to splice and dice the new one? I havent got that far to look into it. We keep hitting temps with heat index near 100 her in GA every day so i havent been out side looking to work on it.



Your thoughts?



Sent from my VS987 using Tapatalk "needs carb work" is a classic excuse for I don't know wtf is wrong!



DASA powered 2009 EME Q8, 2001 XLT rescue boat, 1100 WB1 in the works.



Big thanks to Newmiller Machine in Oregon for the great work! (Mcn6 on PWCtoday) #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2009 Location Arizona!!! Posts 4,882 Re: 93 no start What kind of 93 is it? I have a few extra start-and-stop switches. But they have different lengths of wiring.



Sent from my VS987 using Tapatalk Last edited by 550/440; Today at 11:52 AM . "needs carb work" is a classic excuse for I don't know wtf is wrong!



DASA powered 2009 EME Q8, 2001 XLT rescue boat, 1100 WB1 in the works.



Big thanks to Newmiller Machine in Oregon for the great work! (Mcn6 on PWCtoday) #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location calhoun, ga Posts 114 Re: 93 no start its a 93 WB1 #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2009 Location Arizona!!! Posts 4,882 Re: 93 no start I've got a switch for that, $45 shipped.



Sent from my VS987 using Tapatalk "needs carb work" is a classic excuse for I don't know wtf is wrong!



DASA powered 2009 EME Q8, 2001 XLT rescue boat, 1100 WB1 in the works.



Big thanks to Newmiller Machine in Oregon for the great work! (Mcn6 on PWCtoday) #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location calhoun, ga Posts 114 Re: 93 no start i guess it works pretty good? #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2009 Location Arizona!!! Posts 4,882 Re: 93 no start Works perfect.



Sent from my VS987 using Tapatalk "needs carb work" is a classic excuse for I don't know wtf is wrong!



DASA powered 2009 EME Q8, 2001 XLT rescue boat, 1100 WB1 in the works.



Big thanks to Newmiller Machine in Oregon for the great work! (Mcn6 on PWCtoday) #8 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location calhoun, ga Posts 114 Re: 93 no start ok check your PM's #9 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2009 Location Arizona!!! Posts 4,882 Re: 93 no start Replied. Thanks.



Sent from my VS987 using Tapatalk "needs carb work" is a classic excuse for I don't know wtf is wrong!



DASA powered 2009 EME Q8, 2001 XLT rescue boat, 1100 WB1 in the works.



Big thanks to Newmiller Machine in Oregon for the great work! (Mcn6 on PWCtoday) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) fiestcr, fox river pwc Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules