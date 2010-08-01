Hello I have a 2002 GTX DI thats acting up..
It's now running a little rough for example it will start right up and Idle no problem, when you smack the throttle it wants to bog it's self out.... I put two new plugs in it (factory NGK's) and ran it on the hose for 5 mins, the front spark plug towards the nose of the ski is tan and normal the rear spark plug(PTO) is black and wet.
I pulled both spark plugs out and left them connected to the coil to test spark both have Spark. I cleaned them threw them back in let it run with new spark plugs it will run great for a bit but then wants to slowly bog when you give it throttle.....
I really have no idea where to start on these DI's any help would be great, I did test the Compression there at 128-129ish on both...
If you could point in the the right area of what I need to clean or start at that would be fantastic as I'm used to the gp1300r but this was great for the rest of the family