Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 GTX DI fouling rear spark plug #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Sandusky Age 32 Posts 6 2002 GTX DI fouling rear spark plug Hello I have a 2002 GTX DI thats acting up..



It's now running a little rough for example it will start right up and Idle no problem, when you smack the throttle it wants to bog it's self out.... I put two new plugs in it (factory NGK's) and ran it on the hose for 5 mins, the front spark plug towards the nose of the ski is tan and normal the rear spark plug(PTO) is black and wet.



I pulled both spark plugs out and left them connected to the coil to test spark both have Spark. I cleaned them threw them back in let it run with new spark plugs it will run great for a bit but then wants to slowly bog when you give it throttle.....



I really have no idea where to start on these DI's any help would be great, I did test the Compression there at 128-129ish on both...



If you could point in the the right area of what I need to clean or start at that would be fantastic as I'm used to the gp1300r but this was great for the rest of the family

