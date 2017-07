Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RN Superjet parts '99 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Northbay, CA Posts 322 RN Superjet parts '99 Front nose piece



Hood hooks - hood side (both)



Rear center bumper trim both inside and out with hardware (to hold tray turf down)



Possibly interested in a nice used midshaft should be a 62E



Would like to find someone parting out a rn donor ski with all parts needed. Would like to be on water next week so I'll order from dealer/eBay I'm a couple days if I don't find anything. Thanks



