About to purchase a 2001 Waverunner 1200 SUV for $225. They say the "jet is broke". Who knows what is wrong with it, but I figure, $225? Why not? It appears to have one downfall, which is, its still a 2 stroke. Even if I need to rebuild top end, if I can get it running, it sure would be fun! Anyone have any idea how fast this ski with the 3 cylinder is?