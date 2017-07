Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: any tricks to remove the magneto cylinder 93 SL750 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Calgary Posts 69 any tricks to remove the magneto cylinder 93 SL750 My magneto piston is toast. I've replaced the rear cylinder in the past and the bolts for the exhaust thingy are easy to access so that cylinder was easy to get out. But for the front cylinder I can't access the 3 bolts for the exhaust thingy. Does the exhaust need to come out? If so, I see it has 4 bolts on the top end and then a hose clamp on the bottom - is that all there is to remove the exhaust?



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules