2006 Yamaha FX HO Solas Impeller / rectifier
I just sold my 06 FX HO and have some parts left over.
Mostly spares (throttle bodies with injectors, stator in front engine cover, oil reservoir). I haven't pulled them off the shelf yet - but if you have any interest, i'm selling the spares off cheap to someone who can use them.
Also have a regulator/rectifier - I bought a brand new fall of 2011 due to hoping the bad stator I had was just a regulator problem. I kept the new one in the boat and kept the old one as a spare.
Also bought a Solas YG-DG-14/20 Impeller, was going to pickup a new wear ring and never got around to it. I paid $220 + the $10 for the shaft holder.
I'll take $150 shipped in the US for the solas and $45 shipped for the regulator.s-l1600.jpgs-l1600-2.jpgs-l500.jpgs-l500-2.jpg
