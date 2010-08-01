Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 Yamaha FX HO Solas Impeller / rectifier #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2011 Location Mechanicville, NY Age 35 Posts 16 2006 Yamaha FX HO Solas Impeller / rectifier I just sold my 06 FX HO and have some parts left over.



Mostly spares (throttle bodies with injectors, stator in front engine cover, oil reservoir). I haven't pulled them off the shelf yet - but if you have any interest, i'm selling the spares off cheap to someone who can use them.



Also have a regulator/rectifier - I bought a brand new fall of 2011 due to hoping the bad stator I had was just a regulator problem. I kept the new one in the boat and kept the old one as a spare.



Also bought a Solas YG-DG-14/20 Impeller, was going to pickup a new wear ring and never got around to it. I paid $220 + the $10 for the shaft holder.



I'll take $150 shipped in the US for the solas and $45 shipped for the regulator.

