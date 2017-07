Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Spark Plug Electrode damage Piston 701 61x #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location New York Posts 79 Spark Plug Electrode damage Piston 701 61x Engine was running fine, although the piston that was scored by the electrode was spitting oil from the spark plug casing, believe it was a bad o ring. Any suggestions on how to fix the scored piston? Why are one of my cylinders orangish while the other is normal. Attached Images IMG_9538.PNG (4.74 MB, 3 views)

IMG_9538.PNG (4.74 MB, 3 views) IMG_9539.PNG (4.88 MB, 3 views)

Orange looks like surface rust. Bad o-ring would make sense.

