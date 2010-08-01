|
1994 XP possible water in motor - won't turn over
Hi all,
Just picked up the above XP and was told there possibly could have been some water in the motor but that wasn't a definite. Compression checked out at 145/145 with no leaking. It turned over and fired but ran a little sloppy last week but I didn't have the time to run for any length of time. It was literally all of 5 seconds before I shut it off. I went away this past weekend with the hopes of taking it down to the launch and leaving it on the trailer to run it. When I went to test fire it in the driveway today, I could hear the starter engage but it didn't turn over. I popped the seat to see what was going on and the driveshaft moved maybe 2" but that was it. I'm afraid the motor is toast. Is there anything I can do at this point to salvage this? Everything I've read on here indicates I should have taken some action immediately but that didn't happen. Any help is appreciated.
Thanks,
Matt
Re: 1994 XP possible water in motor - won't turn over
Update: Pulled the plugs and confirmed water. I could see a tiny droplet on the end of the plug.
