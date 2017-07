Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F15x top speed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Posts 20 F15x top speed So I took my F15x for a rip d9wn the river the other day and managed to hit 64mph with a full tank and im not light weight 250lbs. Does this seem about right? RPMS were right around 6500.



Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules