Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1991 SN SJ nose piece? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Oklahoma Age 21 Posts 2 1991 SN SJ nose piece? Anyone know where I can find a nose piece for A 91 square nose? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2001 Location Spokane, WA Age 52 Posts 2,000 Re: 1991 SN SJ nose piece? I think tom21 on this site makes a nice aftermarket piece for the square noses.



Bruce Wolford (509) 280-5444 - Pump Performance

