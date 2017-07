Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Help me figure out what I am looking at - SEE PICTURES #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Shreveport, LA Age 32 Posts 17 Help me figure out what I am looking at - SEE PICTURES I have a problem with the exhaust it seems while it was sitting some corrosion took place now I need help to find out how I can remove it if possible. Attached Images pic.jpg (2.39 MB, 4 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location VA Posts 5 Re: Help me figure out what I am looking at - SEE PICTURES Muratic acid diluted in water, patience is key as you can't leave aluminium in acid overnight like you can do with cast iron. Try a 25 acid 75 water mix to start and go up from there if necessary, only leave it in there for a couple of hours and assess what it is doing to the metal. Some of that will likely require manual removal so a pressure washer comes in handy...may even want to try the pressure washer first. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

