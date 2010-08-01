pxctoday

  Today, 03:48 PM #1
    deion27
    deion27 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Ohio
    Age
    37
    Posts
    2

    Tall Rider - Racing Stand up Skis

    Hello all! I'm completely new to this forum and forgive me if I'm in the right thread. This is a slightly new sport for me. I've ridden jet skis before but have never owned one. I'm coming from the motorcycle road racing world and have raced for many years and wanted to try something new. I am interested in PWC racing (I know that I'll need lots of practice before attempting this). I'm open to the various styles but I really like the idea of racing standup skis but I'm wondering if my size would be an issue as far as being competitive. I'm 6'4 228 lbs. I would love hear if anyone has any experience being a larger rider and being competitive. I really appreciate any advice........
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:51 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    769

    Re: Tall Rider - Racing Stand up Skis

    Welcome to the site and the addiction. Guy your size, I would suggest the 2003-2011 Kawasaki SXR 800 2-stroke or the new SXR-1500 4 stroke. All depends on your budget.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:12 PM #3
    deion27
    deion27 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Ohio
    Age
    37
    Posts
    2

    Re: Tall Rider - Racing Stand up Skis

    Thanks for the quick reply. That makes sense. I wonder how competitive I could be (skill level aside) on an 800 at my size. I really like the price range. But I would be open to move up if it give me more of a fair shot
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:43 PM #4
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    769

    Re: Tall Rider - Racing Stand up Skis

    Only one way to find out! Lol. Hopefully some bigger racers will chime in from their experience in the Amateur "Ski Stock" or "Ski Lites" class. The classes are all relative to the amount of racers in your region. Almost every class imaginable is offered at World Finals in Havasu, AZ. Have you visited the IJSBA ( sanctioning body) website yet? If no one responds here, try putting a post up in the general racing section.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:04 PM #5
    Kershawman
    Kershawman is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    76

    Re: Tall Rider - Racing Stand up Skis

    I used to race back in the early 1990's in the Novice 550 Limited and X2 Limited classes. I am 6'-6" and, at the time, I weighed 225 lbs. I found it difficult to be competitive against riders that weighed less than me. I recall one event where a young rider who weighed about 100 lbs. ran his first race and he was so fast that he beat everyone to the first turn buoy and won the race by a wide margin. Regardless, I still had a lot of fun competing against the other riders.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
