Hello all! I'm completely new to this forum and forgive me if I'm in the right thread. This is a slightly new sport for me. I've ridden jet skis before but have never owned one. I'm coming from the motorcycle road racing world and have raced for many years and wanted to try something new. I am interested in PWC racing (I know that I'll need lots of practice before attempting this). I'm open to the various styles but I really like the idea of racing standup skis but I'm wondering if my size would be an issue as far as being competitive. I'm 6'4 228 lbs. I would love hear if anyone has any experience being a larger rider and being competitive. I really appreciate any advice........

Welcome to the site and the addiction. Guy your size, I would suggest the 2003-2011 Kawasaki SXR 800 2-stroke or the new SXR-1500 4 stroke. All depends on your budget.

Thanks for the quick reply. That makes sense. I wonder how competitive I could be (skill level aside) on an 800 at my size. I really like the price range. But I would be open to move up if it give me more of a fair shot

Only one way to find out! Lol. Hopefully some bigger racers will chime in from their experience in the Amateur "Ski Stock" or "Ski Lites" class. The classes are all relative to the amount of racers in your region. Almost every class imaginable is offered at World Finals in Havasu, AZ. Have you visited the IJSBA ( sanctioning body) website yet? If no one responds here, try putting a post up in the general racing section.

I used to race back in the early 1990's in the Novice 550 Limited and X2 Limited classes. I am 6'-6" and, at the time, I weighed 225 lbs. I found it difficult to be competitive against riders that weighed less than me. I recall one event where a young rider who weighed about 100 lbs. ran his first race and he was so fast that he beat everyone to the first turn buoy and won the race by a wide margin. Regardless, I still had a lot of fun competing against the other riders.

