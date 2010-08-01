pxctoday

  1. Today, 02:43 PM #1
    bri577
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Location
    Mission Viejo CA
    Age
    58
    Posts
    111

    Is lightening the flywheel on an SXR a good mod for recreational use???

    Guys,

    I have a stock 2011 SXR and someone mentioned lightening the flywheel.

    I'm probably going to do the standard, less invasive mods such as having the head milled, the carbs true bored, the nozzle bored and a new impeller.

    I only ride it recreationally, and don't want an on/off switch for a powerband. To give you an idea of where I'm at, I installed a Factory B pipe and didn't like it. I agree that pipe would be great for racing, but it wasn't for what I wanted to do with this machine.

    So to go back to the original question, is lightening the flywheel a good mod??
  2. Today, 02:54 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    518

    Re: Is lightening the flywheel on an SXR a good mod for recreational use???

    Not for recreational riding.

    A very light flywheel will give a "whiplash" type ride where it revs very quickly and jerks out of the water and when the throttle is let off, it'll feel like you hit the brakes, slows down very quickly. Very tiring and unpleasant ride.

    Very uncomfortable to ride in choppy water.

    Leave the Flywheel alone.

    Just add Flame Arrestors, dry-out the stock Pipe, Timing Advance, Front and Rear Sponsons, Skat 10/18 impeller (my preference), R&D Ride & Intake Grate.

    See http://www.rd-performance.com/perfor.../performer.asp
  3. Today, 03:11 PM #3
    Supdood
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    105

    Re: Is lightening the flywheel on an SXR a good mod for recreational use???

    Aftermarket flame arrestors, choke removal, primer kit, rejet for mods, timing advance, dried out stock pipe, stock impeller reworked by Impros, bored nozzle, pole spring tensioner, recut cylinder head and TBM intake grate and ride plate. That's what I run on my girls ski and she loves it because she can control it. It's even fun for me to ride when my limited breaks down.
  4. Today, 03:40 PM #4
    bandit88
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,424

    Re: Is lightening the flywheel on an SXR a good mod for recreational use???

    Lightening the stock flywheel does not make it light enough to give that light switch feeling. What it will do is improve the throttle response. I would do it.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
  5. Today, 04:18 PM #5
    bored&stroked
    resident guru bored&stroked's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2006
    Location
    Mesa AZ
    Age
    35
    Posts
    861

    Re: Is lightening the flywheel on an SXR a good mod for recreational use???

    I'd do it, and leave the bored carbs out. You don't need more carb, and I body's don't seem to respond well to it.
    '90 Superjet: ported 760, dual 44's, B pipe, ADA head 190psi, TDR waterbox, hooker 10-16, sponsons. Girlfriends ride
    '94 Suuuperjet: 718cc, pro tec pipe, Groupk head 175psi w/protec girdle, protec ride plate, MSD coil, UMI grate, Roundnose pole -4", rev footholds, sweet green turf and wrap.
    '95 Raider 701: Fiberglass not SMC, Hydrotrailer hitch, ugly purple and yellow everywhere.
