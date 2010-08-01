Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Is lightening the flywheel on an SXR a good mod for recreational use??? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 58 Posts 111 Is lightening the flywheel on an SXR a good mod for recreational use??? Guys,



I have a stock 2011 SXR and someone mentioned lightening the flywheel.



I'm probably going to do the standard, less invasive mods such as having the head milled, the carbs true bored, the nozzle bored and a new impeller.



I only ride it recreationally, and don't want an on/off switch for a powerband. To give you an idea of where I'm at, I installed a Factory B pipe and didn't like it. I agree that pipe would be great for racing, but it wasn't for what I wanted to do with this machine.



So to go back to the original question, is lightening the flywheel a good mod?? #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 518 Re: Is lightening the flywheel on an SXR a good mod for recreational use??? Not for recreational riding.



A very light flywheel will give a "whiplash" type ride where it revs very quickly and jerks out of the water and when the throttle is let off, it'll feel like you hit the brakes, slows down very quickly. Very tiring and unpleasant ride.



Very uncomfortable to ride in choppy water.



Leave the Flywheel alone.



Just add Flame Arrestors, dry-out the stock Pipe, Timing Advance, Front and Rear Sponsons, Skat 10/18 impeller (my preference), R&D Ride & Intake Grate.



See http://www.rd-performance.com/perfor.../performer.asp #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 105 Re: Is lightening the flywheel on an SXR a good mod for recreational use??? Aftermarket flame arrestors, choke removal, primer kit, rejet for mods, timing advance, dried out stock pipe, stock impeller reworked by Impros, bored nozzle, pole spring tensioner, recut cylinder head and TBM intake grate and ride plate. That's what I run on my girls ski and she loves it because she can control it. It's even fun for me to ride when my limited breaks down. #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,424 Re: Is lightening the flywheel on an SXR a good mod for recreational use??? Lightening the stock flywheel does not make it light enough to give that light switch feeling. What it will do is improve the throttle response. I would do it. Last edited by bandit88; Today at 03:40 PM . -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #5 resident guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Mesa AZ Age 35 Posts 861 Re: Is lightening the flywheel on an SXR a good mod for recreational use??? I'd do it, and leave the bored carbs out. You don't need more carb, and I body's don't seem to respond well to it. '90 Superjet: ported 760, dual 44's, B pipe, ADA head 190psi, TDR waterbox, hooker 10-16, sponsons. Girlfriends ride

'94 Suuuperjet: 718cc, pro tec pipe, Groupk head 175psi w/protec girdle, protec ride plate, MSD coil, UMI grate, Roundnose pole -4", rev footholds, sweet green turf and wrap.

