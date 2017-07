Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 Kawasaki 650 TS #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location GA Age 22 Posts 1 94 Kawasaki 650 TS So I bought a 94 ts and I've cleaned the oil and gas out and taken the carb apart. I noticed that the return port on the carb is blocked or resisted when I breathe through it. Where the gas comes through the jet and screen into this "cup" it just kinda sits there. So when I take the hose off on the return gas part of the carb it has resisted flow. Is this normal? Attached Images IMG_2363.JPG (2.54 MB, 8 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

