Hello everyone,

I have a '93 750 SS which I recently rebuilt. I have an issue with the oil injection system. I primed the pump and went for ride. When I return home, I see that there is air in the oil lines. Well, I figured this happened because there was little oil in the tank, and because I ride it hard, sometimes like a stand up, it sucked air in.

I suppose that if I fill the oil tank to the top, it will be more difficult for it to happen, but not impossible. For example in a hard turning, or if the craft turns over.

Does anyone have any experience with this thing? Is there something I can do to prevent it or should I remove the whole system and go premix?

Go premix and never worry again.

-95 750SXI

