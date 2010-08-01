pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:51 PM #1
    Vasilis 440
    Vasilis 440 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Vasilis 440's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Greece
    Age
    24
    Posts
    42

    750 SS problem with oil injection system

    Hello everyone,
    I have a '93 750 SS which I recently rebuilt. I have an issue with the oil injection system. I primed the pump and went for ride. When I return home, I see that there is air in the oil lines. Well, I figured this happened because there was little oil in the tank, and because I ride it hard, sometimes like a stand up, it sucked air in.
    I suppose that if I fill the oil tank to the top, it will be more difficult for it to happen, but not impossible. For example in a hard turning, or if the craft turns over.
    Does anyone have any experience with this thing? Is there something I can do to prevent it or should I remove the whole system and go premix?
    Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:09 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,423

    Re: 750 SS problem with oil injection system

    Go premix and never worry again.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 