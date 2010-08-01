pxctoday

  Today, 10:57 AM #1
    bobz71
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    north east
    Age
    45
    Posts
    18

    2001 GP1200R carbs

    anyone know a place where i can send my GP1200r carbs and have them rebuilt and sent back,or possiblly a core exchange? ive done it myself and i seem to still have trouble, the ski bogs a little and if you ease it on it then flies, its also smoking a lot in the beginning but then clears out, maybe its a rich/lean hi/lo adjustment issue or possibly accelerator pump just would like to straightened this out finally.
  Today, 11:56 AM #2
    dabomb6608
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Marion, IL
    Posts
    8

    Re: 2001 GP1200R carbs

    So symptoms are if you quickly grab the throttle it bogs out. But if you slowly get in the throttle it accelerates just fine? Sounds like a accelerator pump issue to me. I'd pull them and see if they are squirting at all. What all did you do on the rebuild? Did you use OEM Mikuni Kit or the cheaper aftermarket? How were the fuel pump check valves, needle/seat, and pop off pressure?
