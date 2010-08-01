Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 GP1200R carbs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location north east Age 45 Posts 18 2001 GP1200R carbs anyone know a place where i can send my GP1200r carbs and have them rebuilt and sent back,or possiblly a core exchange? ive done it myself and i seem to still have trouble, the ski bogs a little and if you ease it on it then flies, its also smoking a lot in the beginning but then clears out, maybe its a rich/lean hi/lo adjustment issue or possibly accelerator pump just would like to straightened this out finally. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Marion, IL Posts 8 Re: 2001 GP1200R carbs So symptoms are if you quickly grab the throttle it bogs out. But if you slowly get in the throttle it accelerates just fine? Sounds like a accelerator pump issue to me. I'd pull them and see if they are squirting at all. What all did you do on the rebuild? Did you use OEM Mikuni Kit or the cheaper aftermarket? How were the fuel pump check valves, needle/seat, and pop off pressure? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

