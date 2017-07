Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Closed course only sticker on SJ #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2011 Location Texas Age 61 Posts 237 Closed course only sticker on SJ Anyone know what model year they started putting the closed course competition only stickers on the SJ? '16 Seadoo GTX155 / depth finder and ski mode module added

'17 Kawasaki SXR 1500 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules