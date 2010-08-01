I have 2 tigersharks;
1996 Daytona 770
1996 Monte Carlo 770
Both were purchased brand new and still look brand new! From day 1 we've always had oil leaking problems in both machines. If the machines sit for extended period (say over winter) the hull will get coated in fresh oil. Our solution was to always drain the oil before winter storage.
We've taken the oil tank out an inspected for cracks, etc and nothing.
Does anyone know where this oil can be leaking from? Every spring/fall i need to degrease and clean the hull, would be nice to not have to do that... after 21years lol
I figure there is something common as both machines do the same thing, and its just enough oil to make a mess of the bottom of the hull.