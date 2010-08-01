pxctoday

  Today, 09:35 AM #1
    Python
    Python is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    Thunder Bay
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5

    Oil Leaking in Hull when sitting extended periods of time

    I have 2 tigersharks;
    1996 Daytona 770
    1996 Monte Carlo 770

    Both were purchased brand new and still look brand new! From day 1 we've always had oil leaking problems in both machines. If the machines sit for extended period (say over winter) the hull will get coated in fresh oil. Our solution was to always drain the oil before winter storage.

    We've taken the oil tank out an inspected for cracks, etc and nothing.

    Does anyone know where this oil can be leaking from? Every spring/fall i need to degrease and clean the hull, would be nice to not have to do that... after 21years lol

    I figure there is something common as both machines do the same thing, and its just enough oil to make a mess of the bottom of the hull.
  Today, 10:22 AM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    517

    Re: Oil Leaking in Hull when sitting extended periods of time

    Suggest replacing the oil lines. After a while, this hoses will develop tiny splits and leak.
  Today, 10:31 AM #3
    Associated98
    Associated98 is offline
    Frequent Poster Associated98's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Cottage Grove, MN
    Posts
    220

    Re: Oil Leaking in Hull when sitting extended periods of time

    Sounds like a seepage problem. Unfortunately I have experienced similar issues. If oil has ever been allowed to sit in the hull it can work its way inbetween the two layers of the hull on the bottom deck and just seep relentlessly. I just let mine continue to leak for around a week or two and cleaned up any standing oil/water every day until it stopped. Then I degreased and its been fine since. Good luck with whatever happens, oily hulls are one those buttons of mine that gets me every time so I know how frustrating it can be.
