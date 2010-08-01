Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Oil Leaking in Hull when sitting extended periods of time #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location Thunder Bay Age 32 Posts 5 Oil Leaking in Hull when sitting extended periods of time I have 2 tigersharks;

1996 Daytona 770

1996 Monte Carlo 770



Both were purchased brand new and still look brand new! From day 1 we've always had oil leaking problems in both machines. If the machines sit for extended period (say over winter) the hull will get coated in fresh oil. Our solution was to always drain the oil before winter storage.



We've taken the oil tank out an inspected for cracks, etc and nothing.



Does anyone know where this oil can be leaking from? Every spring/fall i need to degrease and clean the hull, would be nice to not have to do that... after 21years lol



I figure there is something common as both machines do the same thing, and its just enough oil to make a mess of the bottom of the hull. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 517 Re: Oil Leaking in Hull when sitting extended periods of time Suggest replacing the oil lines. After a while, this hoses will develop tiny splits and leak. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 220 Re: Oil Leaking in Hull when sitting extended periods of time Sounds like a seepage problem. Unfortunately I have experienced similar issues. If oil has ever been allowed to sit in the hull it can work its way inbetween the two layers of the hull on the bottom deck and just seep relentlessly. I just let mine continue to leak for around a week or two and cleaned up any standing oil/water every day until it stopped. Then I degreased and its been fine since. Good luck with whatever happens, oily hulls are one those buttons of mine that gets me every time so I know how frustrating it can be. Last edited by Associated98; Today at 10:31 AM . Own:

99' TS770R

98' TS1000R

97' Daytona 1000

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold

96' Monte Carlo 900 sold

97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules