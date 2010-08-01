|
04 FXHO not charging battery
Hey - Anyone have a fix for battery not charging? New battery last year. Rode it all day with no issue. Sat for five days. Battery completely dead, no lights on dash, tested at 2.5 volts. Charged on trickle overnight, full charge. Rode all day with breaks. Went to start to head back home and nothing. Dash did light this time.
I can probably fix if it's just replacing a part with pics and instruction. Hoping to not have to bring it somewhere.
Thanks Ben
