  Today, 07:47 AM
    Dutchyboyyyy
    Dutchyboyyyy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    England
    Posts
    50

    200psi in js500!!

    hi guys, well 6 months ago I fully rebuilt my js550 new crank bearings / seals/ gaskets set / 1mm oversized pistons and rings, the full works, and she lasted 9 hours on the water before having a 4 corner seizer on the rear cylinder, damage was luckily able to be honed out and new pistons replaced, new seals again and gaskets, done a compression test and its 200/210psi no wonder she went bang before! however ive taken the head off and I'm thinking someone has taking loads off the face as I see replacements have a small step before it goes into the dome of the head where the plug sits, however mine doesn't have a step its flush and then goes straight into a dome which I'm assuming will cause less space for the air and fuel etc, pictures below show my cylinder head, could this be my issue,
