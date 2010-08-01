Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 200psi in js500!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location England Posts 50 200psi in js500!! hi guys, well 6 months ago I fully rebuilt my js550 new crank bearings / seals/ gaskets set / 1mm oversized pistons and rings, the full works, and she lasted 9 hours on the water before having a 4 corner seizer on the rear cylinder, damage was luckily able to be honed out and new pistons replaced, new seals again and gaskets, done a compression test and its 200/210psi no wonder she went bang before! however ive taken the head off and I'm thinking someone has taking loads off the face as I see replacements have a small step before it goes into the dome of the head where the plug sits, however mine doesn't have a step its flush and then goes straight into a dome which I'm assuming will cause less space for the air and fuel etc, pictures below show my cylinder head, could this be my issue, Attached Images IMG_0144.JPG (15.7 KB, 0 views)

IMG_0144.JPG (15.7 KB, 0 views) IMG_0143.JPG (17.3 KB, 0 views)

IMG_0143.JPG (17.3 KB, 0 views) IMG_0146.JPG (13.7 KB, 0 views)

IMG_0146.JPG (13.7 KB, 0 views) IMG_0145.JPG (6.3 KB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules