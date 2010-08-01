hi guys, well 6 months ago I fully rebuilt my js550 new crank bearings / seals/ gaskets set / 1mm oversized pistons and rings, the full works, and she lasted 9 hours on the water before having a 4 corner seizer on the rear cylinder, damage was luckily able to be honed out and new pistons replaced, new seals again and gaskets, done a compression test and its 200/210psi no wonder she went bang before! however ive taken the head off and I'm thinking someone has taking loads off the face as I see replacements have a small step before it goes into the dome of the head where the plug sits, however mine doesn't have a step its flush and then goes straight into a dome which I'm assuming will cause less space for the air and fuel etc, pictures below show my cylinder head, could this be my issue,