i just recently bought a 11o0 zxi motor with a blown top end. i bored the cylinder +1mm over. the head was pitted in one cylinder and i was considering getting a ada head. They offer 2 options in domes or maybe 3 but the one that caught my eye were the 82mm domes. would i need those for the over bore or do i just get the standard dome. over bore sets pistons 82mm. thanks to any answers.

