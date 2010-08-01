Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: picked up a 2nd 95 sl750 for $600US #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Calgary Posts 65 picked up a 2nd 95 sl750 for $600US I've had my 95 SL750 for about 5 years now (along with my 95 Seadoo and 2 Yamaha waverunners). Some of you may notice I have a thread right now as I just destroyed another piston in my existing Polaris. Thought I'd check the local craigslist to see if anyone had a Polaris ski for parts and to my surprise I found a perfectly running and ready-to-go 95 SL750 for $800CDN (that is about $600US). Has no trailer, but the unit itself looks clean both inside and out. Bought it - will lake test it soon.



Just curious - what's a running 95 SL750 worth in general - is this a great deal or more like average?



Thanks #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Calgary Posts 65 Re: picked up a 2nd 95 sl750 for $600US Oh, forgot to ask another question.



How can I tell for sure the year of my new ski? The PO didn't have the registration so we just did a bill of sale. He said it is a 95, but has a few differences from my other SL750. Yes, this new one is the SL750 (has the decals and the engine is the same as my other one). But the graphics are different colors and this one has manual gauges on the steering along with a fuel dial to change from reg to reserve - my other one has the fuel reserve on the right side and has the MFD digial display with no manual gauges. Can I tell by the serial number? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,287 Re: picked up a 2nd 95 sl750 for $600US I sold my 1995 SLT750 with 100hours for $300



But thats because i didnt want to deal with it, i got it as a package deal Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules