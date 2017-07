Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1991 Wave Runner III 650 questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2013 Location Virginia Posts 66 1991 Wave Runner III 650 questions Anyone ride this ski? I'm only getting about 34 mph top end on it. Is that all I can expect, or is this motor just tired and needs to be refreshed? I bought it and a trailer for $200 about 5 years ago. Can't complain. Gets people out on the water and gets you wet when its hot out! Maybe not worth tearing into if its running well. What's yall's opinion? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Alberta Canada Posts 26 Re: 1991 Wave Runner III 650 questions Yep, that's about right. Stable old couches that run forever. You have to throw a lot of money into them to get over 40 steadily. My vxr topped out at 38 when running perfect.

Gonna throw a 701 in it and make another fishing ski



