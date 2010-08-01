Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Steam from pisser?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location bristol vt Age 20 Posts 19 Steam from pisser?? Hey guys, was riding the past weekend and saw steam comming from my pisser when I stoped. and not a solid flow of water when I was riding, read up that it might have been a head gasket so I ordered a new one and took mine apart today and the head gasket didn't seem to be ripped or blown out anyware? Any suggestions? Running a 650 west coast head sbn44 carb west coast pipe? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,287 Re: Steam from pisser?? Picture of head gasket



Normally if the head gasket is bad there will be lots of steam coming from the pisser with spluttering water.

