Steam from pisser??
Hey guys, was riding the past weekend and saw steam comming from my pisser when I stoped. and not a solid flow of water when I was riding, read up that it might have been a head gasket so I ordered a new one and took mine apart today and the head gasket didn't seem to be ripped or blown out anyware? Any suggestions? Running a 650 west coast head sbn44 carb west coast pipe?
Re: Steam from pisser??
Picture of head gasket
Normally if the head gasket is bad there will be lots of steam coming from the pisser with spluttering water.
