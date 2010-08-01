pxctoday

  Today, 10:16 PM
    gionta1327
    gionta1327 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    bristol vt
    Age
    20
    Posts
    19

    Steam from pisser??

    Hey guys, was riding the past weekend and saw steam comming from my pisser when I stoped. and not a solid flow of water when I was riding, read up that it might have been a head gasket so I ordered a new one and took mine apart today and the head gasket didn't seem to be ripped or blown out anyware? Any suggestions? Running a 650 west coast head sbn44 carb west coast pipe?
  Today, 11:38 PM
    TMali
    TMali is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,287

    Re: Steam from pisser??

    Picture of head gasket

    Normally if the head gasket is bad there will be lots of steam coming from the pisser with spluttering water.
