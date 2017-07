Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtb 550 pp jugs stnd #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location sacramento ca Age 28 Posts 735 Wtb 550 pp jugs stnd Looking for a clean ready to run set of standard boar jugs, trying to figure out how much a set is, my buddy has a set with a chunk missing. So we're trying to decide if it's worth re sleeving them of buying a new set, want to keep standard boar because he it has a new top end... 750 x2, 550/650 conversion, all stock 89,race x2 project!!!

And way to many Kawi parts!



GOOD NEWS if it doesn't run it makes great yard art! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Redding CA Age 36 Posts 6,294 Blog Entries 17 Re: Wtb 550 pp jugs stnd I have this standard BOAR jug $10 shipped



Sent from my LG-H820 using Tapatalk ( Girlfrends are cheap X2,s are expensive ) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules