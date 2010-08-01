pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:08 PM #1
    Kansan
    Kansan is online now
    PWCToday Regular Kansan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Shawnee Kansas
    Age
    19
    Posts
    56

    WTB 550 full pipe

    Need a 550 full pipe. Wanna see what guys here have or I'll just go with the flea-bay. Coffman or Westcoast would be great but I would consider anything.
    '79 JS440(550 swap)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:47 PM #2
    Butch474
    Butch474 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Butch474's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Detroit
    Posts
    3

    Re: WTB 550 full pipe

    440 pump or 550 JS or SX pump ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:08 PM #3
    Kansan
    Kansan is online now
    PWCToday Regular Kansan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Shawnee Kansas
    Age
    19
    Posts
    56

    Re: WTB 550 full pipe

    440 pump

    Sent from my LG-H810 using Tapatalk
    '79 JS440(550 swap)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Kansan

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 