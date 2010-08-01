Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea Doo 951 starter question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Tampa FL Age 39 Posts 193 Sea Doo 951 starter question OK just had a 951 rebuilt from top to bottom. I get the ski running and the starter isnt engaging all the way. So I pulled the engine, I went ahead and pulled the flywheel and replaced the starter drive gear (OEM $$$$) & new starter (OEM $$$$). I put everything back together and you guessed it still slips!!! Im so pissed and I'm tired of spending money.



The starter drive gear only goes in one way, unless I'M missing something?



One thing I did notice, I was n't able to get the starter flush against the cases because the bolts dont line up. Any suggestions? I've had a number of skis in the past and I've never had this many issues.



The ski is a 2001 RX, brand new battery fully charged.



If I had a bad ground cable could that cause this issue? just thinking out loud.



