Clean JS550 Hull Near St. Louis
Looking for a clean js550 hull near ST. Louis Mo. I have a 750 engine I'm wanting to do a conversion and the ski the engine came with is just too trashed to mess with.
Must have clean title and pump/driveshaft. Nothing else really matters. It can be empty, blown, or tired, doesn't matter. Just need a home for my 750.
Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
