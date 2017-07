Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Coffman SX Stinger #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Posts 99 WTB Coffman SX Stinger Just need the aluminum tail cone for a Coffman 650 SX exhaust system. Might be difficult I know but maybe someone has one laying in a parts pile.



TIA





1989 Kawasaki 650 SX - Not stock - White/ Red
1991 Kawasaki 650 SX - Stock - White/ Blue

PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Kenmore Posts 5 Re: WTB Coffman SX Stinger Contact the @Thebuzzard on xh20. He will have one for ya. Just bought a sizzler tailcone from him last week. He bought the remaining stock from Coffman a while back.





