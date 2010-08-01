Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HSR S4 diagnostics software #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2003 Location Belgium Age 41 Posts 39 HSR S4 diagnostics software Hi all,





My old laptop crashed and software is gone. Is there anyone who could send/email me the software? I used to download it from A52hydrospace but that site is gone... like the rest of HSR riders?



Thanks for your help, PM me and will send email.



