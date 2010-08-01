|
JS550 - fuel delivery questions
Hi all.
cross post, sorry admins!
I rebuilt one of these ~15 years ago and it was fun...also my first time really turning a wrench. I sold it shortly thereafter but have recently come across 2 for a great price. Both have great compression (~115ish in both cylinders) and briefly start when fuel is added via the primer. Both pass leak-down tests on the lower end. I drained the fuel tanks and filter/water separators and added fresh, ethanol free 40:1 gas.
Neither engine, however, keep going.
Question 1: Weren't there 1 way check valves on the gas air intake? One ski has it, one doesn't. I'm assuming is necessary but I forget why. I believe it lets air in but not out. See photo 1.
Question 2: is fuel supposed to come out of the area where the round plastic meets the carb body? When I drained the fuel out of the tanks I tried blowing into the fuel tank to force gas into the filters/carbs. When I did this gas spurted out of the area where I'm pointing to. I'm guessing this means I need a rebuild?
Question 3: Anyone sell return line restrictors on here anymore? I remember a gentleman who sold 1/4 copper tubing filled with solder with the appropriate sized hole drilled in it. Can't find it anymore.
Thanks all
Vent.jpgFuelLine.jpg
