Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 Mastercraft freeze plug #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Western NY Age 16 Posts 2 93 Mastercraft freeze plug Does anybody know what size freeze plugs fits a 1993 MasterCraft Stars and Stripes 190 with a 351 Clevand Ford Attached Images IMG_2071.JPG (2.34 MB, 0 views) Last edited by pat_morrissey; Today at 04:05 PM . Reason: Added pic Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules