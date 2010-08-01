Thread: Jetski capsized

|
|
-
Jetski capsized
Hey guys,Not sure if that has happened to any of you but last time I went jetskying my doo capsized. When I tried to recover the bottom where the jet is located was so hot it made almost impossible to roll it back. Thankfully I was with a friend and we just pushed it (in the right direction!!) and it flipped right back. However if I was by myself I'd probably burn myself and I didn't want to let it sit for a bit of course that sh*t would have sunk. Is it normal or there is something wrong with it? Thanks & Salute!
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Jetski capsized
When you say the bottom was hot are you referring to the hull or the bottom under the water? If what you are saying is the hull was hot here is a possibility. If your cooling system had a hose come off and the hull filled with hot water, the heat would transfer into the hull material
Last edited by Lee Taylor; Today at 04:22 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)
- hemmjo,
- Lee Taylor
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules