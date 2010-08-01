Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Jetski capsized #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Fort Lauderdale, FL Posts 8 Jetski capsized Hey guys,Not sure if that has happened to any of you but last time I went jetskying my doo capsized. When I tried to recover the bottom where the jet is located was so hot it made almost impossible to roll it back. Thankfully I was with a friend and we just pushed it (in the right direction!!) and it flipped right back. However if I was by myself I'd probably burn myself and I didn't want to let it sit for a bit of course that sh*t would have sunk. Is it normal or there is something wrong with it? Thanks & Salute! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location Charleston SC Age 65 Posts 156 Re: Jetski capsized When you say the bottom was hot are you referring to the hull or the bottom under the water? If what you are saying is the hull was hot here is a possibility. If your cooling system had a hose come off and the hull filled with hot water, the heat would transfer into the hull material Last edited by Lee Taylor; Today at 04:22 PM . Owner. Rider. Maintenance. 15yrs.

