    1999 Tigershark 900 TSL

    tigershark.jpgHey Everyone.

    I just bought a 1999 Tigershark 900 TSL. I bought it with the following explained to me -

    When the previous owner last rode it, (2 years ago) it ran fine. He pulled it out of the lake and it sat for a month or so. He went to start it to winterize it and then it would not start or turn over.

    Before buying it, I removed the plugs and used a screwdriver to rotate the engine by pushing a piston down. It moved freely - so not seized. The previous owner charged the battery, and I tried to start it, however the back box containing the solenoid is clicking. I have tried jumping power between the two red posts, and even right back to the battery. I get no movement on the starter.

    Does anyone know what else I could check? I'm assuming the starter is gone, but it's funny it would just sudddenly stop. I've even looked to see if I can tap it, but it looks like the carb and stuff is in the way if I'm correct in where I think the starter is.



    Here are some pics - bought trailer separately as well...
