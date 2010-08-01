|
|
-
Looking at a 2007 3D, any common issues I should look for?
I'm looking at a 2007 3D.
I don't want to get into a debate about everyone's opinion about the 3D, I already read those threads. lol
For the few of you that own or have owned a 3d, what are the more common problems I should look for before making a buying decision?
Please excuse some of my replies, my English is not very good so I may misunderstand your question or my reply to your question may not make sense.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules