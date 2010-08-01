pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 11:26 AM #1
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,340

    Sxr800 start/stop wiring

    Looking for start/stop switch wires for a '08 sxr, have a faulty stop button, funny how she still runs when lanyard pulled....

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:45 AM #2
    madd_dips
    madd_dips is online now
    resident guru madd_dips's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Miami Beach
    Posts
    1,092

    Re: Sxr800 start/stop wiring

    Just putting this out there. Have you tried taking the buttons apart and cleaning the contacts?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:14 PM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,340

    Re: Sxr800 start/stop wiring

    Actually no I haven't. Maybe that's the issue? I almost wired in a yami start/stop to it lol

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:15 PM #4
    madd_dips
    madd_dips is online now
    resident guru madd_dips's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Miami Beach
    Posts
    1,092

    Re: Sxr800 start/stop wiring

    Have some fine grit sand paper on hand bud. Super easy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 