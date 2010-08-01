Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Sxr800 start/stop wiring #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,340 Sxr800 start/stop wiring Looking for start/stop switch wires for a '08 sxr, have a faulty stop button, funny how she still runs when lanyard pulled....

#2 resident guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Miami Beach Posts 1,092 Re: Sxr800 start/stop wiring Just putting this out there. Have you tried taking the buttons apart and cleaning the contacts? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,340 Re: Sxr800 start/stop wiring Actually no I haven't. Maybe that's the issue? I almost wired in a yami start/stop to it lol

#4 resident guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Miami Beach Posts 1,092 Re: Sxr800 start/stop wiring Have some fine grit sand paper on hand bud. Super easy

