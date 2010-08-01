|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Sxr800 start/stop wiring
Looking for start/stop switch wires for a '08 sxr, have a faulty stop button, funny how she still runs when lanyard pulled....
resident guru
Re: Sxr800 start/stop wiring
Just putting this out there. Have you tried taking the buttons apart and cleaning the contacts?
Re: Sxr800 start/stop wiring
Re: Sxr800 start/stop wiring
Actually no I haven't. Maybe that's the issue? I almost wired in a yami start/stop to it lol
resident guru
Re: Sxr800 start/stop wiring
Have some fine grit sand paper on hand bud. Super easy
