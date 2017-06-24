pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 10:46 AM #1
    bisonjr
    bisonjr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Chambersburg
    Posts
    16

    FS: Keihin CDK II, CDK40-34 from 750ss, Clean!

    As the title states, Keihin CDK2 (CDK40-34 38mm venturi) pulled from running 92 750ss. I went to a SBN when the engine went into the x2. Jetting is stock, replaced the parts on the meter side last year, (messing with jets) didn't touch the pump side because it was running ok.
    $40 + ship.
    Thanks!
    SAM_1078.JPGSAM_1076.JPG
    SAM_1077.JPGSAM_1075.JPG
    IMG_20170624_162157.jpg
    Last edited by bisonjr; Today at 11:03 AM. Reason: pic add
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 