Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2004 Kawasaki stx-12f starting issues (electrical) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Pierre Posts 1 2004 Kawasaki stx-12f starting issues (electrical) Hello,



I have a 2004 Kawasaki Stx-12f. The issue I am having is everytime I try to start it the power shuts down, including the diaplay screen. One I let off the green start button the power turns back on. The engine does not turn over at all. This began while at the beach and riding for quite some time. I have checked battery with meter tester and it is good. I've checked connections to battery and they are tight. Any ideas on what is going on? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location VA Posts 2 Re: 2004 Kawasaki stx-12f starting issues (electrical) I would usually say that is a bad connection. I would have the battery load tested. What does the battery voltage drop to when you hit the start button?

