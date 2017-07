Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx mariner exhaust installation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location PL Posts 10 650sx mariner exhaust installation How to connect the cooling to mariner exhaust at 650sx And how to choose the diameter (mm) of the water wires.

Which connection is correct ?

option1

option1.jpg





option2

option2.jpg





or other? #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 766 Re: 650sx mariner exhaust installation Both ways will work. Option 1 will be a hotter pipe and more top end rpm. Option 2 is the more conservative approach. I would start with option 2. Need to use 3/8'' (10mm) inner diameter hose. #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,419 Re: 650sx mariner exhaust installation I agree, option 2 -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

