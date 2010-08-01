Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1990 Square Nose Taking on water - HELP running out of ideas #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Sequoia, CA Posts 1 1990 Square Nose Taking on water - HELP running out of ideas I bought a new to me SuperJet last week . . . very clean ski, runs great with a rebuilt motor (exchange thru SBT) 2 seasons ago, dual cooling, added bilge, intake/ride plate. But it's taking on water. It's fine when the ski is running (guessing the stock bilge is doing it's job), but sitting at the beach, it fills up. I've checked everything I can think of making sure the lines are connected, etc. I've also filled the ski up with water twice on the trailer (the second time I filled it up so the drive shaft was completely submerged), but water doesn't leak out. Here's something odd . . . after letting it sit for a good long while where it was really full and took a good 20 seconds for the aux bilge to pump the water out (like water out of the end of a garden hose), it would stop leaking in after that, but then after the next run, it would be leaking in again. I'm running out of ideas.



Re: 1990 Square Nose Taking on water - HELP running out of ideas Odd that when you fill it up on the trailer you see no leaks. Sounds like one of the cooling circuits either has a leak or a hose has come all the way or partially off a fitting. I almost flooded my dual cooling B1 couple years ago when a hose came off & pumped into the hull - my own fault for not triple checking all the hose clamps & connections!

Can you leave it on the trailer & back down the ramp - with the hood off watch while running & not running to see where the water is coming form? With as much as you say its probably going to be very obvious.

Good luck with it, hopefully something simple.

