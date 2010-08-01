Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: suitable 750 donor ski. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Columbia SC Posts 4 suitable 750 donor ski. Have a 1990 js/sx550 PP,

like the hull, the engine lacks.

Bought it for $200, had been swamped and left for years, everything needed to be replaced, should have engine swapped earlier! live and learn, it was a good experience.



Picked up a 1995 750 xi ss with new motor and nice trailer for $500.

It had sat for 12 years in garage, new engine half installed but never started.



Looks like there is plenty to do before I try to start it.

Dual carb re-bulid, crank seals, oil block off.



Trying to get a title for the xi, but my gut tells me not to proceed with getting it running. - Part it out.



What would the parts list to get it in the JS hull? I am not looking to win a world tile with this, just more excitement from the JS.

Is the pump a suitable or an option to put in the JS? or just run the 550 pump?



