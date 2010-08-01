Used, in decent shape K&N #59-2880 for what appears to be mid/late 90's 718 & 787 dual carb motors. (GTI, GSX, GTX, XP, etc)
So I am NOT a SeaDoo guy at all, this was in a box of Yamaha parts I picked up some time ago & I have had to cross reference parts #'s to verify what it is for but I am clueless on SeaDoo. See pics, check dimensions etc - if someone knows more about correct application then I do please feel free to chime in. Holes are 2 3/4" inside diameter (my Riva adapters for Yami 38's fit perfectly), approx 4 1/8" center to center, some creasing etc on the mesh, top/bottom glued securely & is solid.
That being said, see for yourself the condition, brand new black Outerwears included (fits perfect) no games or BS, I'm not in the parts biz just cleaning out the garage.
$50 delivered to your door in the 50 US states, USPS Priority with tracking, ships same or next day from receipt of payment (PayPal please)
Thanks for looking
LB