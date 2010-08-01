pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:07 AM #1
    LBS4
    LBS4 is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Ocean City, MD
    Posts
    561

    K&N dual carb flame arrestor

    Used, in decent shape K&N #59-2880 for what appears to be mid/late 90's 718 & 787 dual carb motors. (GTI, GSX, GTX, XP, etc)
    So I am NOT a SeaDoo guy at all, this was in a box of Yamaha parts I picked up some time ago & I have had to cross reference parts #'s to verify what it is for but I am clueless on SeaDoo. See pics, check dimensions etc - if someone knows more about correct application then I do please feel free to chime in. Holes are 2 3/4" inside diameter (my Riva adapters for Yami 38's fit perfectly), approx 4 1/8" center to center, some creasing etc on the mesh, top/bottom glued securely & is solid.
    That being said, see for yourself the condition, brand new black Outerwears included (fits perfect) no games or BS, I'm not in the parts biz just cleaning out the garage.
    $50 delivered to your door in the 50 US states, USPS Priority with tracking, ships same or next day from receipt of payment (PayPal please)
    Thanks for looking
    LB
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 