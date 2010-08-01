Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: questions on my barn find ski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Lake tahoe Age 33 Posts 29 questions on my barn find ski so last week I ran into a women while I stopped at napa for plugs for my 91 650sx (had the ski on my trailer) she got my attention and asked me if I wanted to buy another jet ski, after talking with her a bit turns out it was a 88 650sx, been sitting for 20 years in a garage here locally

I offered her at the time what I could afford and she was happy to sell me the ski, gave her cash without even seeing the damn thing

anyways picked this thing up and brought It home, got the ski for 600$ and transfer of paperwork for 87 at our DMV

its original as it gets, super clean under the hood and all the original stickers, parts kit everything

and everything is in amazing condition.



pulled the plugs and to my surprise not even a spec of carbon on the pistons, needless to say I got a good buy

last ridden on Lake Tahoe 20 years ago



doing some no brainer prep work to get this thing back on the water soon and had some questions

im upgrading to a cdk2 card I had from a motor purchase (after I rebuild it) new fuel lines just because, new plugs etc



my 2 major concerns are the metal reed pedals and drain plug

can I change the drain plug to a block off by just removing the pipe? still seems like a tricky install

and the reed pedals have very likely seen little use, safe to use for 5-10 tanks of gas this season before pulling off that manifold over the winter?

already pulled the oil pump for a premix run



since photobucket is no longer friendly to the forums ill try to find a way to post pics, but I def got a gem of a ski

besides the paint job and finger throttle, it was 100% original



