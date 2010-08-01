pxctoday

  Today, 12:15 AM #1
    x2fanboy
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    livingston, tx
    Posts
    380

    2inch tdr box question

    Was thinking about getting the tdr 2inch outlet waterbox for my 750 and was wondering if anyone knows if hoses to fit it are available anywhere. I have searched a bit but can't seem to find anything. Thought about getting maybe radiator hose from the auto parts house and cutting them to fit but idk.
  Today, 12:19 AM #2
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,356

    Re: 2inch tdr box question

    It is about 8times louder than u think it is, tdr box that is, I like it buts it's wayyyyy loud, sounds kinda like a train at idle
