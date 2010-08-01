Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2inch tdr box question #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2012 Location livingston, tx Posts 380 2inch tdr box question Was thinking about getting the tdr 2inch outlet waterbox for my 750 and was wondering if anyone knows if hoses to fit it are available anywhere. I have searched a bit but can't seem to find anything. Thought about getting maybe radiator hose from the auto parts house and cutting them to fit but idk. Last edited by x2fanboy; Today at 12:16 AM . #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,356 Re: 2inch tdr box question It is about 8times louder than u think it is, tdr box that is, I like it buts it's wayyyyy loud, sounds kinda like a train at idle Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

