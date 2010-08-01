I have a 1992 750ss and the cylinder is getting steaming hot while the exhaust chamber is cool to the touch. I tried the normal cooling fixes:
-Blew through system
-Replaced cooling lines from pump to manifold
-Drilled NPT fittings
-Replaced head gasket
-Opened carb screws for more fuel
Next I took off the head pipe and noticed the exhaust manifold to head pipe gasket (PO owner changed it to wsm.. said it leaked) does not cover the water jacket. So my theory is the water jacket is sending all the water into the pipe and not through the cylinders.
What i see in the schematic:
And I have this oblong looking gasket that allows water to flow through the jacket: