Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawa 750 engine gasket differences? Cylinder overheating.. #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,856 Blog Entries 1 Kawa 750 engine gasket differences? Cylinder overheating.. I have a 1992 750ss and the cylinder is getting steaming hot while the exhaust chamber is cool to the touch. I tried the normal cooling fixes:

-Blew through system

-Replaced cooling lines from pump to manifold

-Drilled NPT fittings

-Replaced head gasket

-Opened carb screws for more fuel



Next I took off the head pipe and noticed the exhaust manifold to head pipe gasket (PO owner changed it to wsm.. said it leaked) does not cover the water jacket. So my theory is the water jacket is sending all the water into the pipe and not through the cylinders.



What i see in the schematic:





And I have this oblong looking gasket that allows water to flow through the jacket:

Last edited by Quinc; Yesterday at 11:42 PM . triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules